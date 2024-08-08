Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of De pai para FIlho
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films De pai para FIlho

De pai para FIlho

De pai para FIlho 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Brazil
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 August 2024
Release date
8 August 2024 Brazil
Budget 1,750 BRL
Production Canhota Filmes
Also known as
De Pai para Filho
Director
Paulo Halm
Cast
Thiago Fragoso
Michele Frantz
Miá Mello
Juan Paiva
Marco Ricca
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more