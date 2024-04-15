Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of To Our Friends
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films To Our Friends

To Our Friends

A nuestros amigos 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Sara and Pedro, young adults from a working-class suburb of Madrid, love to raise hell together. But over the course of a summer, Sara makes new friends who introduce her to another world, that of the theatre. Caught up in a whirlwind of love and parties, she becomes torn between the two worlds. Her metamorphosis unfolds as she refutes her destiny.
Country Portugal / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 April 2024
Release date
4 April 2025 Spain
Worldwide Gross $7,535
Production El Viaje Films, Karõ Filmes, New Folder Studio
Also known as
A nuestros amigos, To Our Friends
Director
Adrián Orr
Cast
Sara Toledo
Paula Mirá
Pedro Izquierdo
Manuel Cantelli
Pablo Díaz
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more