Sara and Pedro, young adults from a working-class suburb of Madrid, love to raise hell together. But over the course of a summer, Sara makes new friends who introduce her to another world, that of the theatre. Caught up in a whirlwind of love and parties, she becomes torn between the two worlds. Her metamorphosis unfolds as she refutes her destiny.
CountryPortugal / Spain
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere15 April 2024
Release date
4 April 2025
Spain
Worldwide Gross$7,535
ProductionEl Viaje Films, Karõ Filmes, New Folder Studio