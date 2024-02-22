Menu
Hands in the Fire

Hands in the Fire

Mãos no fogo 18+
Synopsis

The young film student Maria do Mar is working on a documentary about the old manor houses along the Douro River. It is the final project in her thesis on “Reality in Cinema”. Maria has an unlimited confidence in what is visible. Her candour and her naivety allow her to see the bright side of life – such as the beauty of the landscape and the authenticity of the place, or what’s left of it. But when Maria enters the final manor house on her list, she soon realises that something is going on in this house that is not as innocent as it first seemed. The manor is truly a house of horrors.
Country Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 22 February 2024
Release date
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
Worldwide Gross $2,740
Also known as
Mãos no fogo, Hands in the Fire, Ręce w ogniu
Director
Margarida Gil
Cast
Carolina Campanela
Rita Durão
Adelaide Teixeira
Marcello Urgeghe
Ricardo Aibéo
Film rating

5.2
10 votes
5.3 IMDb
