Arthur & Diana are siblings. Together with Diana's 2-year-old son, they leave Berlin for Paris for a small, relaxed trip to do the annual safety inspection of their old rusty Renault. But the journey will not be relaxed, the direction not Paris and whether the car will go along is all too questionable...
CountryGermany
Runtime1 hour 48 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere1 December 2025
World premiere9 September 2023
Release date
26 September 2024
Germany
7 November 2024
Lithuania
N13
ProductionDeutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB)