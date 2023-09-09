Menu
Poster of Arthur & Diana
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Arthur & Diana

Arthur & Diana

Arthur & Diana 18+
Synopsis

Arthur & Diana are siblings. Together with Diana's 2-year-old son, they leave Berlin for Paris for a small, relaxed trip to do the annual safety inspection of their old rusty Renault. But the journey will not be relaxed, the direction not Paris and whether the car will go along is all too questionable...
Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 December 2025
World premiere 9 September 2023
Release date
26 September 2024 Germany
7 November 2024 Lithuania N13
Production Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB)
Also known as
Arthur & Diana
Director
Sara Summa
Cast
Livia Antonelli
Ugo Fiore
Claire Loiseau
Benjamin Schwinn
Lupo Piero Summa
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
