Synopsis

Favoriten is one of the most culturally diverse neighborhoods in Vienna and the starting point of Ruth Beckermann’s latest documentary, in which she accompanies a class of pupils from the age of seven to ten. Their ambitious teacher, Ilkay, is determined to create an inclusive, supportive and safe environment for the kids. The majority of children don’t speak German at home, some families are wounded by war experience and many face discrimination. Despite few resources from the educational system, Ilkay gently navigates her class through daily adventures, defeats and victories. The result is an astonishingly cheerful portrait of a small community mirroring the complexities of contemporary European society. The film is an ode to childhood, celebrating the work of educators and lifelong learning in and outside the classroom.
Country Austria
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 16 February 2024
Release date
19 September 2024 Austria
26 September 2024 Croatia
28 November 2024 Czechia
19 September 2024 Germany
7 November 2024 Lithuania N7
20 February 2025 Netherlands AL
28 March 2025 Spain
Worldwide Gross $573
Also known as
Favoriten, Škola, Az iskola, Dzieci z Favoriten, Klasselæreren, Nuestra querida profesora
Director
Ruth Beckermann
7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Favoriten - trailer
Favoriten Trailer
