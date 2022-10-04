Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They’ve tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it’s up to the meddling kids to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween!
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, ¡Truco o trato Scooby-Doo!, トリック・オア・トリートスクービードゥー！, Csokit vagy csalunk Scooby-Doo!, Doçura ou Travessura, Scooby-Doo!, Dolcetto o scherzetto Scooby-Doo!, Knask eller knep Scooby-Doo!, Scooby Doo: Komm või pomm?, Scooby Doo! Gostosuras ou Travessuras, Scooby-Doo et la mission d'Halloween, Scooby-Doo! contro i Gul, Scooby-Doo! Cukierek albo psikus, Scooby-Doo!: Şeker mi? - Şaka mı?, Süßes oder Saures Scooby-Doo!, Σκούμπι-Ντου: Φάρσα ή κέρασμα;, Скуби-Ду: Шалость или сладость, चाल या दावत स्कूबी डू!, 不給糖就搗蛋，史酷比！