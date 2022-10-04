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Poster of Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
5.9

Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!

, 2022
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
USA / Adventure, Animation, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!
5.9

Synopsis

Mystery Inc. has cracked the case to top all cases! They’ve tracked down Coco Diablo, the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate. With Coco and her kitty in prison, Mystery Inc. thinks that they can finally enjoy a break. Wrong! Suddenly, menacing doppelgänger ghosts of the Scooby crew and favorite classic foes show up in Coolsville to threaten Halloween. Now it’s up to the meddling kids to unmask the latest scoundrel and save Halloween!

Cast

Frank Welker
Frank Welker
Grey Griffin
Grey Griffin
Matthew Lillard
Matthew Lillard
Kate Micucci
Kate Micucci
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Jeff Bennett
Jeff Bennett
Director Audie Harrison
Writer Laura Pollak, Audie Harrison, Daniel McLellan
Composer Ryan Shore
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 4 October 2022
World premiere 4 October 2022
Production Warner Bros. Animation
Also known as
Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, ¡Truco o trato Scooby-Doo!, トリック・オア・トリートスクービードゥー！, Csokit vagy csalunk Scooby-Doo!, Doçura ou Travessura, Scooby-Doo!, Dolcetto o scherzetto Scooby-Doo!, Knask eller knep Scooby-Doo!, Scooby Doo: Komm või pomm?, Scooby Doo! Gostosuras ou Travessuras, Scooby-Doo et la mission d'Halloween, Scooby-Doo! contro i Gul, Scooby-Doo! Cukierek albo psikus, Scooby-Doo!: Şeker mi? - Şaka mı?, Süßes oder Saures Scooby-Doo!, Σκούμπι-Ντου: Φάρσα ή κέρασμα;, Скуби-Ду: Шалость или сладость, चाल या दावत स्कूबी डू!, 不給糖就搗蛋，史酷比！

Cartoon rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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