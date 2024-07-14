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Poster of Neither Day nor Night
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Neither Day nor Night
6.6

Neither Day nor Night

, 2024
Neither Day nor Night
Israel / Drama / 18+
Poster of Neither Day nor Night
6.6

Synopsis

A Sephardic Baalei Teshuva family tries to integrate within the insular Ashkenazi Haredi community in Bnei Brak. Their son Raphael, a prodigy, is not accepted into a prestigious yeshiva. His mother, Ahuva, tries to handle the situation peacefully, but his father, Shmuel, a handyman with great faith, struggles to accept the situation. Shmuel fights to change this decree, leading to the family’s ostracization and their children’s expulsion from local institutions. A dramatic event shakes both the family and Haredi society, probing their shared faith. The film explores the struggles of Baalei Teshuva, their faith, their escape from the past, and the personal cost of their journey.

Cast

Eli Menashe
Adam Hatuka Peled
Maayan Amrani
Shmuel Vilozni
Maya Cohen
Dorit Lev-Ari
Director Phinehas Veuillet
Writer Aaron Israel, Phinehas Veuillet
Composer Karni Postel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 July 2024
Release date
14 July 2024 Israel 14
Production Transfax Film Productions
Also known as
Neither Day nor Night, Lo Yom Ve'Lo La'ila

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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