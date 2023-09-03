Menu
Kinoafisha Films Running on Sand

Running on Sand

Running on Sand 18+
Synopsis

Aumari, a young Eritrean refugee living in Israel, is about to be deported back to his home country. After a spontaneous escape attempt at the airport, he is miistaken for a Nigerian striker, who is supposed to arrive at the same time. Aumari seizes the opportunity and benefits for his change of identity as the new key acquisitions for the team of ‘Maccabi Netanya’. Despite the absence of any soccer talent, Aumari is able to cover-up and heal the divisions of his struggling team, while a tender romantic bond with charmingly unconventional daughter of the team owner is growing.
Country Israel
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 3 September 2023
Release date
7 December 2023 Israel All
Budget €1,300,000
Production Firma Films
Also known as
Running on Sand, Corriendo sobre arena, Correndo pela Vida, Futás!, Larutz Al HaChol, 命運之奔
Director
Adar Shafran
Cast
Chancela Mongoza
Kim Or Azulay
Zvika Hadar
Micheal Kabya-Aharoni
Israel Atias
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
