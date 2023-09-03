Aumari, a young Eritrean refugee living in Israel, is about to be deported back to his home country. After a spontaneous escape attempt at the airport, he is miistaken for a Nigerian striker, who is supposed to arrive at the same time. Aumari seizes the opportunity and benefits for his change of identity as the new key acquisitions for the team of ‘Maccabi Netanya’. Despite the absence of any soccer talent, Aumari is able to cover-up and heal the divisions of his struggling team, while a tender romantic bond with charmingly unconventional daughter of the team owner is growing.
CountryIsrael
Runtime1 hour 44 minutes
Production year2023
World premiere3 September 2023
Release date
7 December 2023
Israel
Budget€1,300,000
ProductionFirma Films
Also known as
Running on Sand, Corriendo sobre arena, Correndo pela Vida, Futás!, Larutz Al HaChol, 命運之奔