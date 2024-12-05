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7.8
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Rokovaya partiya
7.8
Rokovaya partiya
, 2024
Rokovaya partiya
Russia / Drama / 18+
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7.8
Rokovaya partiya
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Pavel Rassomakhin
David Bronshteyn v molodosti
Daniil Spivakovsky
Pavel Trubiner
Andrey Ilyin
Mikhail Botvinnik
Nikolay Serdtsev
Gleb Agapychev
Zritel
Igor Klimov
Maksim Linnikov
Mikhail Botvinnik v molodosti
Danil Loboch
Korrespondent
Romoeald Nikolaevitsj Makarenko
Ramosha Nazarova
Egor Shcherbakov
David Bronshteyn v detstve
Director
Sergey Ershov
,
Sergei Khovenko
,
Mikhail Tyurkin
Writer
Igor Burshteyn
,
Nataliya Rybinskaya
,
Mikhail Tyurkin
,
Olga Uporova
Composer
Aleksey Bazanovich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 0 minute
Production year
2024
World premiere
5 December 2024
Release date
5 December 2024
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
Worldwide Gross
$18,123
Production
Dinamo
Also known as
Rokovaya partiya, 23-я партия, Роковая партия
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
15
votes
7.9
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