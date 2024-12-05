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Poster of Rokovaya partiya
7.8
Rokovaya partiya - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Rokovaya partiya
7.8

Rokovaya partiya

, 2024
Rokovaya partiya
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Rokovaya partiya
7.8
Rokovaya partiya - Trailer
Rokovaya partiya  Trailer

Cast

Pavel Rassomakhin
Pavel Rassomakhin
David Bronshteyn v molodosti
Daniil Spivakovsky
Daniil Spivakovsky
Pavel Trubiner
Pavel Trubiner
Andrey Ilyin
Andrey Ilyin
Mikhail Botvinnik
Nikolay Serdtsev
Gleb Agapychev
Zritel
Igor Klimov
Maksim Linnikov
Maksim Linnikov
Mikhail Botvinnik v molodosti
Danil Loboch
Korrespondent
Romoeald Nikolaevitsj Makarenko
Ramosha Nazarova
Egor Shcherbakov
David Bronshteyn v detstve
Director Sergey Ershov, Sergei Khovenko, Mikhail Tyurkin
Writer Igor Burshteyn, Nataliya Rybinskaya, Mikhail Tyurkin, Olga Uporova
Composer Aleksey Bazanovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2024
World premiere 5 December 2024
Release date
5 December 2024 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
Worldwide Gross $18,123
Production Dinamo
Also known as
Rokovaya partiya, 23-я партия, Роковая партия

Film rating

7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb
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Rokovaya partiya Trailer
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