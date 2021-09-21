Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of To the Bright Side
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films To the Bright Side

To the Bright Side

Xiang zhe ming liang na fang 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A seven-part anthology film that probes the theme of childhood from various angles. Each part is directed by a different person, with techniques ranging from watercolor to cut-out.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2021
World premiere 21 September 2021
Release date
8 January 2022 China
Production Benlai Picture
Also known as
Xiang zhe ming liang na fang, La belleza de la vida, To the Bright Side, 向着明亮那方
Director
Chen Chen
Xiya Lan
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more