Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
To the Bright Side
To the Bright Side
Xiang zhe ming liang na fang
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Synopsis
A seven-part anthology film that probes the theme of childhood from various angles. Each part is directed by a different person, with techniques ranging from watercolor to cut-out.
Expand
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2021
World premiere
21 September 2021
Release date
8 January 2022
China
Production
Benlai Picture
Also known as
Xiang zhe ming liang na fang, La belleza de la vida, To the Bright Side, 向着明亮那方
Director
Chen Chen
Xiya Lan
Cast and Crew
Cartoon rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree