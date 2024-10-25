Cartoon reviews
The story of Quo Vadis takes place in the year 63 AD in Rome, during the reign of Emperor Nero. Returning from the war as a hero, Vinicius falls in love with Lygia, who lives by the values of early Christianity. Vinicius asks his uncle Petronius, an influential advisor to Nero, for help in getting the girl. Petronius, a hedonist, is captivated by his beautiful slave, Eunice, who leads him to appreciate spiritual beauty. Petronius's scheme leads Nero to order Lygia's presence at court, intending to gift her to Vinicius. However, Lygia escapes with her servant Ursus's aid, finding sanctuary among the Christians.
|25 October 2024
|Poland
This film was produced using Unreal Engine, a 3D computer graphics game engine developed by Epic Games.