Poster of Quo Vadis
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Quo Vadis

Quo Vadis

Quo Vadis 18+
Synopsis

The story of Quo Vadis takes place in the year 63 AD in Rome, during the reign of Emperor Nero. Returning from the war as a hero, Vinicius falls in love with Lygia, who lives by the values of early Christianity. Vinicius asks his uncle Petronius, an influential advisor to Nero, for help in getting the girl. Petronius, a hedonist, is captivated by his beautiful slave, Eunice, who leads him to appreciate spiritual beauty. Petronius's scheme leads Nero to order Lygia's presence at court, intending to gift her to Vinicius. However, Lygia escapes with her servant Ursus's aid, finding sanctuary among the Christians.

Quo Vadis - trailer
Quo Vadis  trailer
Country Great Britain / India / Poland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 December 2024
World premiere 25 October 2024
Release date
25 October 2024 Poland
Budget $2,500,000
Production Polonico, Roy Holdings
Also known as
Quo Vadis
Director
Sukankan Roy
Anira Wojan
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quo Vadis - trailer
Quo Vadis Trailer
Stills
