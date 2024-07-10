Menu
Poster of Yasha and Leonid Brezhnevy
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Yasha and Leonid Brezhnevy

Yasha and Leonid Brezhnevy

Yashan yev Leonid Brezhnevy 18+
Synopsis

Yasha recently retired after serving many years at a factory, with a highlight of his career being a delegate of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1976. Yet his future is left unknown when he emerges in new realities that he finds difficult to accept. The world has changed after the collapse of the Soviet Union, yet he tries to hold on to what once was. Thus enters former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev. Appearing like Yasha’s alter ego, he guides Yasha, giving amusing commentary and voicing what Yasha should say or do. Brezhnev’s presence gives way for more historical leaders that Yasha idolises to arrive. Nicolae and Elena Ceausescu, Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, Josip Broz Tito and Erich Honecker, and even the African dictator Jean Bedel-Bokassa all make an appearance! When Yasha takes an oath of loyalty to them, this creates trouble for his family.
Country Armenia / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 10 July 2024
Production Edgar Baghdasaryan Film Production, National Cinema Centre of Armenia
Also known as
Yashan yev Leonid Brezhnevy, Yasha and Leonid Brezhnevy, Yasha & Leonid Brezhnev, Yasha and Leonid Brezhnev, Yasha et Leonid Brejnev, Yasha i Leonid Brezhnev, Яша и Леонид Брежнев
Director
Edgar Baghdasaryan
Cast
Mais Sarkisyan
Maksim Vitorgan
Ruzan Khachatryan
Lilit Salnazaryan
Avital Lvova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
