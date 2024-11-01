Menu
Poster of Hozu 007
1 poster
Hozu 007 18+
Synopsis

The sudden kidnapping of the girl by animators at the party sets everything in motion, and everyone falls into panic. Särvät gathers the best agents in the world to start searching for the girl. Meanwhile, a simple villager named Hozu accidentally gets involved in the situation and, imagining himself as "Agent 007," joins the professionals in the search. The contrast between Hozu's naivety and Särvät's serious world adds an amusing touch and adventure to the story.  

Country Azerbaijan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 1 November 2024
Release date
1 November 2024 Azerbaijan 12+
Director
Ilham Yasharoglu
Cast
Mecid Hüseynov
Aqil M. Quliyev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
