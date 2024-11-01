Film Reviews
The sudden kidnapping of the girl by animators at the party sets everything in motion, and everyone falls into panic. Särvät gathers the best agents in the world to start searching for the girl. Meanwhile, a simple villager named Hozu accidentally gets involved in the situation and, imagining himself as "Agent 007," joins the professionals in the search. The contrast between Hozu's naivety and Särvät's serious world adds an amusing touch and adventure to the story.
|1 November 2024
|Azerbaijan
|12+