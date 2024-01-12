Menu
TV Shows
The Storm
The Storm
Da Yu
18+
Animation
Synopsis
Poverty-stricken Daguzi encounters a child - Mantou - floating downstream at the river bank, he decides to take him by his side as his son, with compassion and affection.
Country
China
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
12 January 2024
Release date
28 August 2025
Argentina
ATP
28 August 2025
Chile
TE+7
12 January 2024
China
25 January 2024
Great Britain
12A
12 January 2024
Spain
A
Worldwide Gross
$9,527
Production
Beijing Enlight Pictures, Shenzhen Charm Animation
Also known as
Da Yu, The Storm, The Storm: El secreto del gran barco negro, 大雨
Director
Zhigang Yang
Cast
Hao Chen
Ziqian He
Joseph
Liangsheng
Xinglinr
Cartoon rating
6.0
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
