Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Storm
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Storm

The Storm

Da Yu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Poverty-stricken Daguzi encounters a child - Mantou - floating downstream at the river bank, he decides to take him by his side as his son, with compassion and affection.
Country China
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 12 January 2024
Release date
28 August 2025 Argentina ATP
28 August 2025 Chile TE+7
12 January 2024 China
25 January 2024 Great Britain 12A
12 January 2024 Spain A
Worldwide Gross $9,527
Production Beijing Enlight Pictures, Shenzhen Charm Animation
Also known as
Da Yu, The Storm, The Storm: El secreto del gran barco negro, 大雨
Director
Zhigang Yang
Cast
Hao Chen
Hao Chen
Ziqian He
Joseph
Joseph
Liangsheng
Xinglinr
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more