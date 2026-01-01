Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Sails of My Childhood
The Sails of My Childhood
Parusa moyego detstva
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Family
Synopsis
Adventures of a boy and his older friend during the time of October Revolution in Belarus.
Expand
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
1 May 1982
Release date
1 May 1982
Belarus
Production
Belarusfilm
Also known as
Parusa moyego detstva, Żagle mojego dzieciństwa, Паруса моего детства
Director
Leonid Martynyuk
Cast
Dmitri Prokopchuk
Denis Germanov
Viktor Tarasov
Eduard Martsevich
Ivan Matskevich
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
