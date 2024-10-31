Menu
2 posters
Cellar Door
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
Looking for a fresh start after a miscarriage, a couple find themselves being gifted the house of their dreams with one caveat - they can never open the cellar door. Whether they can live without knowing triggers shocking consequences.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
31 October 2024
World premiere
31 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024
France
12
31 October 2024
Greece
5 December 2024
Israel
14 November 2024
Kazakhstan
31 October 2024
Kuwait
31 October 2024
Qatar
3 January 2025
South Africa
7 February 2025
Spain
31 October 2024
UAE
18TC
31 October 2024
Ukraine
7 November 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$39,830
Production
Lionsgate, Culmination Productions, Practical Pictures
Also known as
Cellar Door, La puerta del sótano, A Porta do Porão, Ha'Marteff, Nie otwieraj, Το μυστικό στο κελάρι, Дверь в подвал, Спокуслива пропозиція
Director
Vaughn Stein
Cast
Scott Speedman
Jordana Brewster
Laurence Fishburne
Chris Conner
Katie O'Grady
Cast and Crew
Film rating
12
votes
5.2
IMDb
All trailers
Trailer
Stills
