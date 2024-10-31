Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cellar Door
Poster of Cellar Door
Рейтинги
5.2 IMDb Rating: 5.2
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Cellar Door

Cellar Door

Cellar Door 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Looking for a fresh start after a miscarriage, a couple find themselves being gifted the house of their dreams with one caveat - they can never open the cellar door. Whether they can live without knowing triggers shocking consequences.
Cellar Door - trailer
Cellar Door  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 31 October 2024
World premiere 31 October 2024
Release date
31 October 2024 France 12
31 October 2024 Greece
5 December 2024 Israel
14 November 2024 Kazakhstan
31 October 2024 Kuwait
31 October 2024 Qatar
3 January 2025 South Africa
7 February 2025 Spain
31 October 2024 UAE 18TC
31 October 2024 Ukraine
7 November 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $39,830
Production Lionsgate, Culmination Productions, Practical Pictures
Also known as
Cellar Door, La puerta del sótano, A Porta do Porão, Ha'Marteff, Nie otwieraj, Το μυστικό στο κελάρι, Дверь в подвал, Спокуслива пропозиція
Director
Vaughn Stein
Vaughn Stein
Cast
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman
Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster
Laurence Fishburne
Laurence Fishburne
Chris Conner
Chris Conner
Katie O'Grady
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.2
Rate 12 votes
5.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Cellar Door - trailer
Cellar Door Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more