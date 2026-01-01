Menu
Poster of Where the Sidewalk Ends
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Where the Sidewalk Ends

Where the Sidewalk Ends

Where the Sidewalk Ends 18+
Synopsis

New York City cop Mark Dixon is already in trouble with his superiors for his brutal tactics when he accidentally kills a murder suspect. To protect himself, he decides to cover up the crime and pin the killing on a racketeer—a situation that grows complicated when the father of the woman Dixon loves is implicated as a suspect. Preserved by the Academy Film Archive in partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation in 2004.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1950
World premiere 7 July 1950
Release date
5 February 1951 Australia PG
9 February 1951 Finland K-16
16 June 2021 France
25 January 1978 Germany 12
11 May 1951 Great Britain
3 June 1952 Philippines
10 July 1952 Portugal
20 August 1951 Spain
15 September 1950 Sweden 15
14 March 1963 Turkey
7 July 1950 USA NR
Budget $1,475,000
Production Twentieth Century Fox
Also known as
Where the Sidewalk Ends, Al borde del peligro, Faustrecht der Großstadt, Ahol a járda véget ér, Banditenwereld, Donde termina el camino, Kaldırımlar Bitince, Korkusuz Kadın, La pègre, Mark Dixon, détective, Missä jalkakäytävä loppuu, Na ivici trotoara, Na krawędzi prawa, Na rubu pločnika, Nattens ulver, Nattens vargar, Night Cry, O Castigo da Justiça, Passos na Noite, Sui marciapiedi, Unde se termină trotuarul, Waar de rechte weg eindigt, Κηλίδες στο πεζοδρόμιο, Там, где кончается тротуар, 歩道の終わる所
Director
Otto Preminger
Cast
Dana Andrews
Gene Tierney
Gene Tierney
Gary Merrill
Tom Tully
Karl Malden
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas
Goofs

A police dispatcher can be heard over the patrol car's radio in the opening sequence. The lines the dispatcher uses to announce two incidents are taken directly from the New York City Police Department's 1949 Procedures Manual, where they appear as examples of proper radio procedure. Only the time of day was altered to match the scene; the addresses, incidents, vehicle numbers and dispatcher number are reproduced word-for-word from the manual.

