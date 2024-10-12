Menu
The Park Maniac

The Park Maniac 18+
Synopsis

The Park Maniac delves into the story of one of Brazil’s most famous serial killer: Francisco Pereira. In the 90s, the motorcycle courier was accused of attacking 21 women, murdering ten of them. The killer's story and the details of his psychopathy are revealed by Elena, a rookie reporter, who sees in the investigation of the crimes committed by the maniac the great chance to leverage her career. While Francisco continues to live free, skating through parks and attacking women, his fame in the sensationalist media grows, generating terror in the capital of São Paulo.
The Park Maniac - trailer
The Park Maniac  trailer
Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 18 October 2024
World premiere 12 October 2024
Production Santa Rita Filmes
Also known as
The Park Maniac, El maníaco del parque, Maníaco do Parque
Director
Mauricio Eça
Cast
Silvero Pereira
Giovanna Grigio
Bruno Garcia
Augusto Madeira
Christian Malheiros
Cast and Crew

Film rating

4.4
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Interesting facts

The central character, Helena, is fictional. The director presented this as an act of "historical repair" to honour the women who were murdered by the serial killer.

The Park Maniac - trailer
The Park Maniac Trailer
Stills
