Poster of Carmina Burana by Edward Clug
1 poster Tickets from 800 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Carmina Burana by Edward Clug

Carmina Burana by Edward Clug

Carmina Burana by Edward Clug 18+
Tickets from 800 ₽
Country Slovenia
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 20 November 2024
Release date
26 November 2024 Georgia R
20 November 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
Director
Edward Clug
Cast
Martin Sušnik
Davor Nekjak
Nina Dominko
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino TsDM
15:00 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

«Carmina Burana by Edward Clug» now playing

Sun 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Carmina Burana by Edward Clug? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Formula Kino TsDM
Kuznetskiy Most
2D
15:00 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
