Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Tickets from 800 ₽
Going
2
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
TheatreHD: Talents and the Dead
TheatreHD: Talents and the Dead
TheatreHD: Talents and the Dead
18+
Theatrical
Tickets from 800 ₽
Going
2
Not going
0
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 18 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
8 January 2025
Release date
8 January 2025
Kazakhstan
16+
Director
Evgeniy Pisarev
Cast
Anton Feoktistov
Sergey Lazarev
Aleksey Rakhmanov
Igor Teplov
Nazar Safonov
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
How to book tickets
How to book tickets with a bank card
How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket
What to do if...
Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
9 February
from 800 ₽
15 February
from 880 ₽
All cinemas
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
«TheatreHD: Talents and the Dead» now playing
Mon
9
Sun
15
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for TheatreHD: Talents and the Dead?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree