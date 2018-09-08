Menu
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8
Wyeth 18+
Synopsis

Andrew Wyeth was one of America's most popular, but lease understood artists. Through unprecedented access to family members, archival materials, and his work, "Wyeth" presents the most complete portrait of the artist.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 8 September 2018
Release date
27 November 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
Budget $415,000
Production FreshFly
Also known as
Wyeth, Мир Эндрю Уайета
Director
Glenn Holsten
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
19:30 from 550 ₽
Stills

«Wyeth» now playing

Mon 16
Format
Group Screenings
