7.9
IMDb Rating: 8
2 posters
Wyeth
Wyeth
Wyeth
18+
Documentary
Synopsis
Andrew Wyeth was one of America's most popular, but lease understood artists. Through unprecedented access to family members, archival materials, and his work, "Wyeth" presents the most complete portrait of the artist.
Wyeth
trailer with russian subtitles
trailer with russian subtitles
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
8 September 2018
Release date
27 November 2024
Kazakhstan
18+
Budget
$415,000
Production
FreshFly
Also known as
Wyeth, Мир Эндрю Уайета
Director
Glenn Holsten
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.9
10
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
19:30
from 550 ₽
16 February
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Wyeth
Trailer with russian subtitles
Stills
«Wyeth» now playing
2D
19:30
from 550 ₽
