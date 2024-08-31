Menu
Poster of Martha
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Martha

Martha

Martha 18+
Synopsis

Told in her own words, this candid documentary charts the unstoppable rise, sudden fall and hard-won comeback of lifestyle icon Martha Stewart.
Martha - trailer
Martha  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 29 October 2024
World premiere 31 August 2024
Production Netflix
Also known as
Martha, Martha Stewart, Soy Martha Stewart, Martha Stewart, une icône américaine, Martha Stewart: una storia americana, Марта, マーサ, 玛莎·斯图尔特自传, 瑪莎．史都華來當家
Director
R.J. Cutler
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Martha Stewart said she was upset and shocked by the final result, noting the director was given full access to her archives but made very little use of them. She also revealed she had tried to have some of the final scenes that director RJ Cutler included in the film removed, arguing she had ruptured her Achilles' tendon and was limping when they were shot, but Cutler refused. She had wanted a soundtrack featuring rap artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg or Fredwreck, but the director chose a classical score, which she described as "lousy".

Film Trailers All trailers
Martha - trailer
Martha Trailer
