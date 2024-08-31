Film Reviews
Martha Stewart said she was upset and shocked by the final result, noting the director was given full access to her archives but made very little use of them. She also revealed she had tried to have some of the final scenes that director RJ Cutler included in the film removed, arguing she had ruptured her Achilles' tendon and was limping when they were shot, but Cutler refused. She had wanted a soundtrack featuring rap artists such as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg or Fredwreck, but the director chose a classical score, which she described as "lousy".