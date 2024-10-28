Menu
Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor's Wife?
Synopsis

After his wife Diane vanished in 1983, suspicion centered on her respected GP husband Robert Jones, but he was never charged by the police. Now, new evidence reveals Diane Jones's secrets.
Country Great Britain
Production year 2024
Online premiere 28 October 2024
World premiere 28 October 2024
Production Blink Films
Murder in the Village: Who Killed the Doctor's Wife?, Prime Suspect: Murder in Suburbia
Director
Andy Webb
6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
