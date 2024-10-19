Tessa is a dedicated historian and preservationist in her hometown of Oak Creek, an old-fashioned and passionate protector of the nostalgic. Sparks fly when a business developer, Noah arrives in Oak Creek with plans to tear down an abandoned Post Office and replace it with a sleek, modern office complex. There are internal and external struggles among many in the community to arrive at a solution that serves the greater good for all concerned. As the clock ticks toward Christmas, the race to settle the dispute through concessions and compromise is on.
CountryAustralia
Runtime1 hour 24 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere26 October 2024
World premiere19 October 2024
ProductionNicely Entertainment, Screen Queensland, Asia Pacific Film Investment Group (APFIG)
Also known as
A Christmas Post, A Vintage Christmas, Božićna pošta