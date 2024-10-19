Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of A Vintage Christmas
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Vintage Christmas

A Vintage Christmas

A Vintage Christmas 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Tessa is a dedicated historian and preservationist in her hometown of Oak Creek, an old-fashioned and passionate protector of the nostalgic. Sparks fly when a business developer, Noah arrives in Oak Creek with plans to tear down an abandoned Post Office and replace it with a sleek, modern office complex. There are internal and external struggles among many in the community to arrive at a solution that serves the greater good for all concerned. As the clock ticks toward Christmas, the race to settle the dispute through concessions and compromise is on.
Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 October 2024
World premiere 19 October 2024
Production Nicely Entertainment, Screen Queensland, Asia Pacific Film Investment Group (APFIG)
Also known as
A Christmas Post, A Vintage Christmas, Božićna pošta
Director
Colin Budds
Cast
Merritt Patterson
Christopher Russell
Christopher Russell
Kate Jenkinson
Kate Jenkinson
Todd MacDonald
Mia Grunwald
Mia Grunwald
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more