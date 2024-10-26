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Poster of The Christmas Charade
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Christmas Charade
7.3

The Christmas Charade

, 2024
The Christmas Charade
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Christmas Charade
7.3

Synopsis

A cautious librarian raised by home security experts finds herself in a real-life adventure when a blind date mix-up leads her into an undercover FBI operation. Forced to pose as the girlfriend of Special Agent Josh, she helps him track down an art thief targeting the Saint Nicholas Ruby at a Christmas Eve charity ball.

Cast

Rachel Skarsten
Rachel Skarsten
Whitney
Corey Sevier
Josh
Kristin Booth
Larissa Rush
Jefferson Brown
Jefferson Brown
Maxwell Brooks
Tamara Almeida
Tamara Almeida
Kiera
Jayne Eastwood
Cynthia Dale
Cheryl
Rob Stewart
Jim
Kate Hewlett
Patty
Matt Wells
Lou
Connor Thompson
Mark
Director Corey Sevier
Writer Kate Pragnell
Composer Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 October 2024
World premiere 26 October 2024
Production Hallmark Media, Vortex Media
Also known as
The Christmas Charade, Božićna šarada, Karácsonyi színjáték, Sciarada di Natale, Un Noël top secret

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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