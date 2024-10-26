7.3The Christmas Charade
The Christmas Charade, 2024
Canada / Romantic / 18+
Synopsis
A cautious librarian raised by home security experts finds herself in a real-life adventure when a blind date mix-up leads her into an undercover FBI operation. Forced to pose as the girlfriend of Special Agent Josh, she helps him track down an art thief targeting the Saint Nicholas Ruby at a Christmas Eve charity ball.
Cast
Kristin Booth
Larissa Rush
Jayne Eastwood
Cynthia Dale
Cheryl
Rob Stewart
Jim
Kate Hewlett
Patty
Matt Wells
Lou
Connor Thompson
Mark
Director Corey Sevier
Writer Kate Pragnell
Composer Christopher Guglick
Film details
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 26 October 2024
World premiere 26 October 2024
Production Hallmark Media, Vortex Media
Also known as
The Christmas Charade, Božićna šarada, Karácsonyi színjáték, Sciarada di Natale, Un Noël top secret
Updated 29 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
Second Hallmark film to pair Corey Sevier and Rachel Skarsten, following their collaboration in Jazz Ramsey: A K-9 Mystery (2024). The duo had previously appeared together in Little Men (1998).
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