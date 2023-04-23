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6.4
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Darla in Space
6.4
Darla in Space
, 2024
Darla in Space
USA / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.4
Synopsis
Darla owes the IRS $349,000.22. Her burgeoning business Kitty Kasket will never generate that kind of revenue in one month. Enter Mother; your typical sentient yeast mass who grants mind-blowing orgasms. Will she be willing to help?
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Cast
Constance Shulman
Thomas Jay Ryan
Jenn Lyon
Woody Fu
Alex E. Harris
Rasheda Crockett
Director
Eric Laplante
,
Susie Moon
Writer
Eric Laplante
,
Susie Moon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
25 October 2024
World premiere
23 April 2023
Budget
$90,000
Also known as
Darla in Space
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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