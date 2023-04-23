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Poster of Darla in Space
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Darla in Space
6.4

Darla in Space

, 2024
Darla in Space
USA / 18+
Poster of Darla in Space
6.4

Synopsis

Darla owes the IRS $349,000.22. Her burgeoning business Kitty Kasket will never generate that kind of revenue in one month. Enter Mother; your typical sentient yeast mass who grants mind-blowing orgasms. Will she be willing to help?

Cast

Constance Shulman
Thomas Jay Ryan
Jenn Lyon
Jenn Lyon
Woody Fu
Alex E. Harris
Rasheda Crockett
Director Eric Laplante, Susie Moon
Writer Eric Laplante, Susie Moon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 October 2024
World premiere 23 April 2023
Budget $90,000
Also known as
Darla in Space

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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