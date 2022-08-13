Menu
In Search of Lost Time

Hai de jin tou shi cao yuan 18+
Synopsis

In the late 1950s, the party committee and government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region send nearly 3,000 orphans to the Mongolian grasslands to be adopted by simple and kind nomads.
Country China
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 13 August 2022
Release date
9 September 2022 China
1 September 2023 Taiwan
Production Alibaba Pictures Group, Bona Film Group, Huaxia Film Distribution
Also known as
Hai de jin tou shi cao yuan, In Search of Lost Time, 海的盡頭是草原, The End of the Sea is a Prairie, 海的尽头是草原
Director
Derek Tung-Sing Yee
Cast
Baoguo Chen
Ma Su
Mi Ai
Ayanga
Badema
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
