Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
In Search of Lost Time
In Search of Lost Time
Hai de jin tou shi cao yuan
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
In the late 1950s, the party committee and government of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region send nearly 3,000 orphans to the Mongolian grasslands to be adopted by simple and kind nomads.
Expand
Country
China
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
13 August 2022
Release date
9 September 2022
China
1 September 2023
Taiwan
Production
Alibaba Pictures Group, Bona Film Group, Huaxia Film Distribution
Also known as
Hai de jin tou shi cao yuan, In Search of Lost Time, 海的盡頭是草原, The End of the Sea is a Prairie, 海的尽头是草原
Director
Derek Tung-Sing Yee
Cast
Baoguo Chen
Ma Su
Mi Ai
Ayanga
Badema
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree