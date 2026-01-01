Menu
Poster of Death Comes to Take Off
1 poster
Death Comes to Take Off

Death Comes to Take Off

Smert na vzlyote 18+
Synopsis

Propaganda film about Soviet inventor Igor Krymov and his entrapment by foreign spies.
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 14 February 1983
Release date
14 February 1983 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Smert na vzlyote, Halál a felszálló ágban, Śmierć na starcie, Surm lendutõusul, Смерть на взлете
Director
Khasan Bakayev
Cast
Yuriy Demich
Nelli Pshyonnaya
Konstantin Zheldin

Viktor Fokin
Sergey Yakovlev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
