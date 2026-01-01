Menu
1 poster
Death Comes to Take Off
Death Comes to Take Off
Smert na vzlyote
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Thriller
Synopsis
Propaganda film about Soviet inventor Igor Krymov and his entrapment by foreign spies.
Expand
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
1983
World premiere
14 February 1983
Release date
14 February 1983
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Smert na vzlyote, Halál a felszálló ágban, Śmierć na starcie, Surm lendutõusul, Смерть на взлете
Director
Khasan Bakayev
Cast
Yuriy Demich
Nelli Pshyonnaya
Konstantin Zheldin
Viktor Fokin
Sergey Yakovlev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
