Synopsis

On vacation in Scotland, a New York installation designer finds herself tasked with helping a small, rural community create a festive light display and compete in a ‘Best Christmas Village’ festival, despite the interventions of a wealthy, influential heir who sees Christmas as an inconvenience. Forced to work together, the decorator and the heir unite to bring seasonal magic to the entire community, making both realize they wish to spend next and every Christmas together.
Country Canada / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 19 October 2024
World premiere 12 November 2023
Release date
24 November 2024 Spain 12
Production Reel One Entertainment, Heehaw Productions, Reel One Films 8
Also known as
Christmas in Scotland, Un Noël en Écosse, Božić u Škotskoj, Il magico Natale scozzese, Jõulud Sotimaal, Karácsony Skóciában, Lichtzauber in den Highlands, Navidad en Escocia, Navidades en Escocia, Škotski Božić, Szkockie Boże Narodzenie, Різдво в Шотландії, Рождество в Шотландии
Director
David Lumsden
Cast
Lewis Howden
Pauline Lynch
Jill Winternitz
Dominic Watters
Toby Rolt
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
