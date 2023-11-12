On vacation in Scotland, a New York installation designer finds herself tasked with helping a small, rural community create a festive light display and compete in a ‘Best Christmas Village’ festival, despite the interventions of a wealthy, influential heir who sees Christmas as an inconvenience. Forced to work together, the decorator and the heir unite to bring seasonal magic to the entire community, making both realize they wish to spend next and every Christmas together.
CountryCanada / Great Britain
Runtime1 hour 26 minutes
Production year2023
Online premiere19 October 2024
World premiere12 November 2023
Release date
24 November 2024
Spain
12
ProductionReel One Entertainment, Heehaw Productions, Reel One Films 8
Also known as
Christmas in Scotland, Un Noël en Écosse, Božić u Škotskoj, Il magico Natale scozzese, Jõulud Sotimaal, Karácsony Skóciában, Lichtzauber in den Highlands, Navidad en Escocia, Navidades en Escocia, Škotski Božić, Szkockie Boże Narodzenie, Різдво в Шотландії, Рождество в Шотландии