Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Stoic
Poster of The Stoic
Poster of The Stoic
Рейтинги
3.5 IMDb Rating: 3.6
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Stoic

The Stoic

The Stoic 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A group of mercenary leaders convene in a country retreat after pulling off a drug raid. Things take a turn for the worse after they raise the attentions of 'The Stoic', a man from an ancient clan of smugglers.
The Stoic - trailer
The Stoic  trailer
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 18 October 2024
World premiere 18 October 2024
Production Dark Meadows Production, Galon Films
Also known as
The Stoic, Silencioso e Mortal
Director
Jon Eckersley
Cast
Jason Flemyng
Jason Flemyng
Bruce Payne
Rocci Williams
Rocci Williams
Stuart Brennan
Stuart Brennan
Scott Wright
Cast and Crew

Film rating

3.5
Rate 10 votes
3.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
The Stoic - trailer
The Stoic Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more