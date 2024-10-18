Menu
The Stoic
The Stoic
The Stoic
Thriller
Synopsis
A group of mercenary leaders convene in a country retreat after pulling off a drug raid. Things take a turn for the worse after they raise the attentions of 'The Stoic', a man from an ancient clan of smugglers.
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
18 October 2024
World premiere
18 October 2024
Production
Dark Meadows Production, Galon Films
Also known as
The Stoic, Silencioso e Mortal
Director
Jon Eckersley
Cast
Jason Flemyng
Bruce Payne
Rocci Williams
Stuart Brennan
Scott Wright
