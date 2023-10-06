Menu
Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story
Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story
18+
Documentary
Tickets from 550 ₽
Synopsis
The life and work of influential mid-century architect and designer Eliot Noyes, who is best remembered as the man behind IBM's landmark design program in the 1950s and 1960s.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
15 October 2024
World premiere
6 October 2023
Budget
$575,000
Production
Bread & Butter Films
Also known as
Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story, Same
Director
Dzheyson Kon
Cast
Sebastian Roché
Cast and Crew
Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
GES-2 Kino
16:00
from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
14 November
from 550 ₽
15 November
from 250 ₽
21 November
from 770 ₽
22 November
from 650 ₽
23 November
from 700 ₽
All cinemas
«Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story» now playing
Fri
14
Sat
15
Fri
21
Sat
22
Sun
23
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
GES-2 Kino
Moskva, Bolotnaya nab., 15
2D, SUB
16:00
from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
