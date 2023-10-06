Menu
Poster of Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story
1 poster Tickets from 550 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story

Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story

Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story 18+
Tickets from 550 ₽

Synopsis

The life and work of influential mid-century architect and designer Eliot Noyes, who is best remembered as the man behind IBM's landmark design program in the 1950s and 1960s.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 15 October 2024
World premiere 6 October 2023
Budget $575,000
Production Bread & Butter Films
Also known as
Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story, Same
Director
Dzheyson Kon
Cast
Sebastian Roché
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
GES-2 Kino
16:00 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review

«Modernism, Inc.: The Eliot Noyes Design Story» now playing

Fri 14 Sat 15 Fri 21 Sat 22 Sun 23
Format
Group Screenings
GES-2 Kino Moskva, Bolotnaya nab., 15
2D, SUB
16:00 from 550 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
