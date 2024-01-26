Menu
Junction addresses the modern day opioid crisis in America, and asks how did this happen, from three different points of view. The CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 27 September 2024
World premiere 26 January 2024
Production Hyperborea Films, LaSalle Productions, Verdi Productions
Junction, A Indústria do Vício, Narkokriis
Bryan Greenberg
Sophia Bush
Griffin Dunne
Jamie Chung
Michaela Conlin
Ryan Eggold
5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
