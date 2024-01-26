Menu
1 poster
Junction
Junction
Junction
18+
Thriller
Synopsis
Junction addresses the modern day opioid crisis in America, and asks how did this happen, from three different points of view. The CEO of a pharmaceutical company, a doctor, and a patient.
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
27 September 2024
World premiere
26 January 2024
Production
Hyperborea Films, LaSalle Productions, Verdi Productions
Also known as
Junction, A Indústria do Vício, Narkokriis
Director
Bryan Greenberg
Cast
Sophia Bush
Griffin Dunne
Jamie Chung
Michaela Conlin
Ryan Eggold
Film rating
5.2
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
No reviews
Interesting facts
Bryan Greenberg, the film's director, is married off-screen to the actress Jamie Chung.
