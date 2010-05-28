Menu
Russian
Kinoafisha Films Stuck on Christmas

Stuck on Christmas

Captivi de Craciun 18+
Synopsis

It's Christmas Eve in a small mountain train station and no train is coming since all the tracks are blocked with snow. Four people are waiting for a train that doesn't show up. They don't know each other, how long it's going to take or if they will ever reach their destinations. But as the hours pass, Madalina, Cristi, Ozana, Alex share the absurd, the despair and the hope. Because they are accidentally stuck here. Because no one knows when it will end. And because it's Christmas.
Country Romania
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2010
World premiere 28 May 2010
Budget €10,000
Production Universitatea Nationala de Arta Teatrala si Cinematografica "I.L. Caragiale" (UNATC)
Also known as
Captivi de Craciun, Stuck on Christmas
Director
Iulia Rugină
Cast
Constantin Cojocaru
Emilia Dobrin
Bogdan Dumitrache
Madalina Ghitescu
Ozana Oancea
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
