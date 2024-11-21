Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.8
IMDb Rating: 4.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Return to Wickensburg
Return to Wickensburg
Return to Wickensburg
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Family
Return to Wickensburg
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 November 2024
Release date
21 November 2024
Russia
Cinemaus Studio
Budget
1,900,000 CAD
Worldwide Gross
$233
Production
The Return Film Studios
Also known as
Return to Wickensburg, Эллиот и магический шар
Director
Richard Boddington
Cast
Denise Richards
Julian Richings
Steve Byers
Colin Fox
Sam Ashe Arnold
Cast and Crew
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Return to Wickensburg
Trailer in russian
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree