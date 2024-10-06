Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha
Films
Still Life with Ghosts
Still Life with Ghosts
Bodegón con fantasmas
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
In a small town haunted by the struggles of life and death, ghosts and humans alike embark on a desperate journey to end their torment, resorting to extreme measures to achieve their goals.
Expand
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
6 October 2024
Release date
7 February 2025
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$44,038
Production
Crea SGR, Cuidado con el Perro, Institut Valencià de Cinematografia (IVAC)
Also known as
Bodegón con fantasmas, Still Life with Ghosts, Martwa natura z duchami, Натюрморт с привидениями
Director
Enrique Buleo
Cast
Jordi Aguilar
Eduardo Antuña
Enric Benavent
Patty Bonet
José Carabias
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree