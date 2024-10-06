Menu
Kinoafisha Films Still Life with Ghosts

Still Life with Ghosts

Bodegón con fantasmas 18+
Synopsis

In a small town haunted by the struggles of life and death, ghosts and humans alike embark on a desperate journey to end their torment, resorting to extreme measures to achieve their goals.
Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 6 October 2024
Release date
7 February 2025 Spain
Worldwide Gross $44,038
Production Crea SGR, Cuidado con el Perro, Institut Valencià de Cinematografia (IVAC)
Also known as
Bodegón con fantasmas, Still Life with Ghosts, Martwa natura z duchami, Натюрморт с привидениями
Director
Enrique Buleo
Cast
Jordi Aguilar
Eduardo Antuña
Enric Benavent
Patty Bonet
José Carabias
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
