Two unemployed friends have a fresh idea: They want to stage Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' in Grand Theft Auto. But even in a virtual world, reality intrudes in a wild and trippy film shot entirely inside the ultra-violent video game.
CountryGreat Britain / USA
Runtime1 hour 29 minutes
Production year2024
Online premiere21 February 2025
World premiere17 March 2024
Release date
6 December 2024
Great Britain
6 December 2024
Ireland
7 March 2025
Lithuania
N13
Budget200,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross$218,040
ProductionAltitude Film Entertainment, Doc Society, BFI Doc Society Fund