Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Two unemployed friends have a fresh idea: They want to stage Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' in Grand Theft Auto. But even in a virtual world, reality intrudes in a wild and trippy film shot entirely inside the ultra-violent video game.
Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 21 February 2025
World premiere 17 March 2024
Release date
6 December 2024 Great Britain
6 December 2024 Ireland
7 March 2025 Lithuania N13
Budget 200,000 GBP
Worldwide Gross $218,040
Production Altitude Film Entertainment, Doc Society, BFI Doc Society Fund
Also known as
Grand Theft Hamlet
Director
Sam Crane
Sam Crane
Pinny Grylls
Cast
Sam Crane
Sam Crane
Mark Oosterveen
Pinny Grylls
Jen Cohn
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more