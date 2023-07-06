Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of An Evening Song (for three voices)
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films An Evening Song (for three voices)

An Evening Song (for three voices)

An Evening Song (for three voices) 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

1939, in the Midwest: an impeded author, her pulp-writer husband and their pious maid. A spellbinding plunge into their intertwined thoughts, memories and visions.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 6 July 2023
Production Ravenser Odd
Also known as
An Evening Song (for three voices)
Director
Graham Swon
Cast
Deragh Campbell
Hannah Gross
Hannah Gross
Peter Vack
Peter Vack
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more