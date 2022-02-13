Myung-eun can't comprehend the word "family". She wishes to keep it a secret because she is so different from what she would like to be. When it comes to writing, on the other hand, she does not allow herself to be restricted by reality.
CountrySouth Korea
Runtime2 hours 1 minute
Production year2022
Online premiere29 February 2024
World premiere13 February 2022
Release date
12 July 2023
South Korea
ALL
Worldwide Gross$87,260
ProductionOhspring Film
Also known as
Bimileui eondeok, The Hill of Secrets, Alle meine Geheimnisse, Wzgórze sekretów, 秘密之丘 (暫譯)