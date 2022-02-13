Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Hill of Secrets
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Hill of Secrets

The Hill of Secrets

Bimileui eondeok 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Myung-eun can't comprehend the word "family". She wishes to keep it a secret because she is so different from what she would like to be. When it comes to writing, on the other hand, she does not allow herself to be restricted by reality.
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2022
Online premiere 29 February 2024
World premiere 13 February 2022
Release date
12 July 2023 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $87,260
Production Ohspring Film
Also known as
Bimileui eondeok, The Hill of Secrets, Alle meine Geheimnisse, Wzgórze sekretów, 秘密之丘 (暫譯)
Director
Ji-eun Lee
Cast
Moon Seung-ah
Jang Sun
Sun-woo Lim
Lee Dong-chan
Kang Gil-woo
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more