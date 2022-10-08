Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
A Wild Roomer
A Wild Roomer
Goein
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Gi-hong, a carpenter who makes his living by taking on small interior work. He has become close to the young landlord and his wife and spends more time hanging out with them. Meanwhile, small but strange things happen to Gi-hong.
Expand
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
8 October 2022
Release date
8 November 2023
South Korea
15
Worldwide Gross
$49,825
Also known as
Goein, A Wild Roomer, Tajemniczy pieczeniarz
Director
Jeong-Hong Lee
Cast
Gi-hong Park
Joomin Ahn
Jeon-gil Kim
Kyung-June Choi
Lee So-jeong
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree