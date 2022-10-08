Menu
A Wild Roomer

18+
Synopsis

Gi-hong, a carpenter who makes his living by taking on small interior work. He has become close to the young landlord and his wife and spends more time hanging out with them. Meanwhile, small but strange things happen to Gi-hong.
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 8 October 2022
Release date
8 November 2023 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $49,825
Also known as
Goein, A Wild Roomer, Tajemniczy pieczeniarz
Director
Jeong-Hong Lee
Cast
Gi-hong Park
Joomin Ahn
Jeon-gil Kim
Kyung-June Choi
Lee So-jeong
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
