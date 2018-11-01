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The Sleeping Land
The Sleeping Land
, 2018
The Sleeping Land
Spain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Director
José Bautista
,
Alfons Rodriguez
Composer
José Bautista
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Runtime
1 hour 4 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
1 November 2018
Release date
1 November 2018
Germany
Budget
€8,000
Also known as
The Sleeping Land
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0.0
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