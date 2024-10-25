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Poster of The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film
7.1

The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film

, 2024
The Last Nightmare Part One
USA / Horror / 18+
Poster of The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film
7.1

Synopsis

Part One to the epic finale of the H20 story. Sequel to The Haddonfield Nightmare (2021)

Cast

Braden Timmons
Deputy Hudson
Ashlee Lawhorn
Claire
Alice Bozga
Vanessa Cooper
Angela Roberts
Jasmin Baker
Chad Sumner
The Shape
Traci Wise
News Reporter
Tayler Holler
Michael Myers
Raymond Decker
Party Jock
Dwayne Hayden
Sheriff Baker
Peter Djuric
John Tate
Andre McGraw
Officer Williams
Dan Schmidt
Mike
Writer John Carpenter, Zack Dionne, Debra Hill, Braden Timmons
Composer Mike Chibante
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 October 2024
World premiere 25 October 2024
Budget $14,200
Also known as
The Last Nightmare Part One, The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film, Хэллоуин: Последний кошмар. Часть первая

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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