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7.1
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The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film
7.1
The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film
, 2024
The Last Nightmare Part One
USA / Horror / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
Part One to the epic finale of the H20 story. Sequel to The Haddonfield Nightmare (2021)
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Cast
Braden Timmons
Deputy Hudson
Ashlee Lawhorn
Claire
Alice Bozga
Vanessa Cooper
Angela Roberts
Jasmin Baker
Chad Sumner
The Shape
Traci Wise
News Reporter
Tayler Holler
Michael Myers
Raymond Decker
Party Jock
Dwayne Hayden
Sheriff Baker
Peter Djuric
John Tate
Andre McGraw
Officer Williams
Dan Schmidt
Mike
Writer
John Carpenter
,
Zack Dionne
,
Debra Hill
,
Braden Timmons
Composer
Mike Chibante
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
25 October 2024
World premiere
25 October 2024
Budget
$14,200
Also known as
The Last Nightmare Part One, The Last Nightmare Part One: A Halloween Fan Film, Хэллоуин: Последний кошмар. Часть первая
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
14
votes
5.8
IMDb
Showtimes
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