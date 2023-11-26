Menu
Poster of A Biltmore Christmas
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films A Biltmore Christmas

A Biltmore Christmas

A Biltmore Christmas 18+
Synopsis

Lucy is hired to write the script for a remake of a holiday movie. She joins a tour of the grounds and when she knocks an hourglass over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 October 2024
World premiere 26 November 2023
Production Hallmark Channel, Synthetic Cinema International
Also known as
A Biltmore Christmas, Un Noël enchanté, Biltmore karácsony, Božić u Biltmoru, Božić u prošlosti, Božič v Biltmoru, Das Weihnachtswunder von Biltmore, Karácsony Biltmore-ban, Natale a Biltmore, Um Natal em Biltmore, Una Navidad en Biltmore
Director
John Putch
Cast
Bethany Joy Lenz
Kristoffer Polaha
Robert Picardo
Jonathan Frakes
Alphie Hyorth
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Quotes
[Jack, unconvinced of Lucy's identity, pulls her aside to get some straight answers]
Lucy Hargrove [struggling in Jack's grip] Excuse me! Let go of me! I am not a piece of luggage!
Jack Huston No, you're absolutely right. Luggage comes with a tag that tells you where it came from.
