Kinoafisha Films The Last of the Sea Women

The Last of the Sea Women

The Last of the Sea Women 18+
Synopsis

On the shores of Jeju Island, a fierce group of South Korean divers fight to save their vanishing culture from looming threats.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 October 2024
World premiere 8 September 2024
Worldwide Gross $1,994
Production A24, Extracurricular
Also known as
The Last of the Sea Women, Las últimas mujeres del mar, As Últimas Mulheres do Mar, Die letzten Frauen des Meeres, Untitled Haenyeo Documentary, Останні повелительки морів, Последние женщины моря, ヘニョ 〜最後の海女たち〜
Director
Sue Kim
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
