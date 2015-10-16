Menu
Poster of Hell House LLC
Poster of Hell House LLC
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films Hell House LLC

Hell House LLC

Hell House LLC 18+
Synopsis

Five years after an unexplained malfunction causes the death of 15 tour-goers and staff on the opening night of a Halloween haunted house tour, a documentary crew travels back to the scene of the tragedy to find out what really happened.
Hell House LLC - trailer in russian
Hell House LLC  trailer in russian
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 16 October 2015
World premiere 16 October 2015
Release date
16 October 2015 Brazil
Production Cognetti Films, Marylous' Boys
Also known as
Hell House LLC, Casa do Terror, Lda., Põrguhotell, Дом ада, 헬 하우스 LLC
Director
Stephen Cognetti
Stephen Cognetti
Cast
Theodore Bouloukos
Gore Abrams
Alice Bahlke
Danny Bellini
Jared Hacker
6.4
6.4 IMDb
Hell House LLC - trailer in russian
Hell House LLC Trailer in russian
