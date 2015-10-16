Menu
Hell House LLC
Hell House LLC
Hell House LLC
18+
Horror
Detective
Synopsis
Five years after an unexplained malfunction causes the death of 15 tour-goers and staff on the opening night of a Halloween haunted house tour, a documentary crew travels back to the scene of the tragedy to find out what really happened.
Expand
Hell House LLC
trailer in russian
trailer in russian
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
16 October 2015
World premiere
16 October 2015
Release date
16 October 2015
Brazil
Production
Cognetti Films, Marylous' Boys
Also known as
Hell House LLC, Casa do Terror, Lda., Põrguhotell, Дом ада, 헬 하우스 LLC
Director
Stephen Cognetti
Cast
Theodore Bouloukos
Gore Abrams
Alice Bahlke
Danny Bellini
Jared Hacker
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.4
Rate
11
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Film Trailers
All trailers
Hell House LLC
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
