Russian
No poster for this film
Kinoafisha Films Piropolis

Piropolis

Pirópolis 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Nicolás Molina’s visually astounding Pirópolis drops the viewer in the fiery port city of Valparaíso, Chile and observes a pack of determined volunteer firefighters as they band together to combat turbulent wildfires ravaging the city.
Country Chile
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 8 June 2024
Release date
3 April 2025 Chile 14
Production Funky Films, Pequén Producciones
Also known as
Pirópolis, Piropolis
Director
Nicolás Molina
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
