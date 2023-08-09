Menu
Paint It Gold
Un coup de maître
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Synopsis
Willing to risk it all, an unscrupulous art dealer and his socially-awkward painter and longtime friend develop an extreme and ludicrous plan to save themselves.
Expand
Country
Belgium / France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
9 August 2023
Release date
9 August 2023
France
Worldwide Gross
$618,172
Production
Mandarin Films, KinoVista, Scope Pictures
Also known as
Un coup de maître, Paint It Gold, Konstbluffen, Mesterfogás, O Renascimento, Usta Micenx Darbesi
Director
Rémi Bezançon
Cast
Vincent Macaigne
Bouli Lanners
Bastien Ughetto
Aure Atika
Philippe Résimont
Cast and Crew
Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
