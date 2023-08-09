Menu
Kinoafisha Films Paint It Gold

Paint It Gold

Un coup de maître 18+
Synopsis

Willing to risk it all, an unscrupulous art dealer and his socially-awkward painter and longtime friend develop an extreme and ludicrous plan to save themselves.
Country Belgium / France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 August 2023
Release date
9 August 2023 France
Worldwide Gross $618,172
Production Mandarin Films, KinoVista, Scope Pictures
Also known as
Un coup de maître, Paint It Gold, Konstbluffen, Mesterfogás, O Renascimento, Usta Micenx Darbesi
Director
Rémi Bezançon
Cast
Vincent Macaigne
Bouli Lanners
Bastien Ughetto
Aure Atika
Philippe Résimont
Cast and Crew

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
