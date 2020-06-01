"It's Okay to Panic" is a nostalgic portrait of Professor Szymon Malinowski, a 62-year-old atmospheric physicist at the University of Warsaw who worries that climate change may cause human civilisation to collapse in the coming decades. A career educator, Prof. Malinowski studies phenomena leading to climate changes and for years he has been raising the alarm about the threats we face. The film visits him at a moment when he must deal with a personal tragedy which prompts him to evaluate the way his country has changed during his lifetime, for better and for worse.