Kinoafisha Films Okay to Panic

Okay to Panic

Mozna panikowac 18+
Synopsis

"It's Okay to Panic" is a nostalgic portrait of Professor Szymon Malinowski, a 62-year-old atmospheric physicist at the University of Warsaw who worries that climate change may cause human civilisation to collapse in the coming decades. A career educator, Prof. Malinowski studies phenomena leading to climate changes and for years he has been raising the alarm about the threats we face. The film visits him at a moment when he must deal with a personal tragedy which prompts him to evaluate the way his country has changed during his lifetime, for better and for worse.
Country Poland
Runtime 59 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 1 June 2020
Production Film Production Unit (Radley College)
Also known as
Mozna panikowac, Można panikować, Okay to Panic
Director
Jonathan L. Ramsey
Cast
Szymon Malinowski
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
