Bad River
Kinoafisha Films Bad River

Bad River

Bad River 18+
Synopsis

Wisconsin's tribe's ongoing fight to protect Lake Superior for future generations. "Bad River" shows the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's long history of activism and resistance in the context of continuing legal battles with Enbridge Energy over its Line 5 oil pipeline. The Line 5 pipeline has been operating on 12 miles of the Bad River Band's land with expired easements for more than a decade. The Band and the Canadian company have been locked in a legal battle over the pipeline since 2019.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 15 March 2024
Release date
15 March 2024 USA NR
Production 50 Eggs Films
Also known as
Bad River
Director
Mary Mazzio
Cast
Nate Ante
Kris Arbuckle
Kathy Bender Ashmun
Joe Bates
Rae Bender
Cast and Crew

Film rating

8.0
10 votes
7.7 IMDb
