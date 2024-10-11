After their mother's funeral, estranged siblings Nikola and Saša spend three days in their childhood home, clearing out their mother's belongings and preparing the house for sale. Trying to postpone the inevitable, they also try to clean up their relationship. Failing to communicate as adults, they regress into childhood…
CountryCroatia / France
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2024
World premiere11 October 2024
Release date
27 March 2025
Croatia
Worldwide Gross$5,486
ProductionDinaridi Film
Also known as
Dobra djeca, Dobre dzieci, Good Children, Καλά παιδιά