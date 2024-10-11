Menu
Kinoafisha Films Good Children

Good Children

Dobra djeca 18+
Synopsis

After their mother's funeral, estranged siblings Nikola and Saša spend three days in their childhood home, clearing out their mother's belongings and preparing the house for sale. Trying to postpone the inevitable, they also try to clean up their relationship. Failing to communicate as adults, they regress into childhood…
Country Croatia / France
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
27 March 2025 Croatia
Worldwide Gross $5,486
Production Dinaridi Film
Also known as
Dobra djeca, Dobre dzieci, Good Children, Καλά παιδιά
Director
Filip Peruzovic
Cast
Nina Violic
Filip Šovagović
Vinko Kraljevic
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
