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4.3
Kinoafisha Films Justice
4.3

Justice

, 2024
Daad
Iran / Drama / 18+
4.3

Cast

Masoud Amin-Naji
Kaveh Darabi
Abolfazl Salimi
Shahab Tabatabai
Director Abolfazl Jalili
Writer Abolfazl Jalili
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 11 October 2024
Release date
31 January 2025 Iran
Also known as
Daad, Dad, Justice, Sprawiedliwość, داد

Film rating

4.3
Rate 14 votes
4.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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