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Justice
4.3
Justice
, 2024
Daad
Iran / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
4.3
Cast
Masoud Amin-Naji
Kaveh Darabi
Abolfazl Salimi
Shahab Tabatabai
Director
Abolfazl Jalili
Writer
Abolfazl Jalili
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Iran
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
11 October 2024
Release date
31 January 2025
Iran
Also known as
Daad, Dad, Justice, Sprawiedliwość, داد
More
Film rating
4.3
Rate
14
votes
4.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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